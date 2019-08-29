Seye Ojo

Primate Church of the Lord (Aladura), Most Rev. (Dr.) Rufus Okikiola Ositelu has proposed a three-pronged measure to salvage the country from the current woes and challenges that have sagged its international image and threatening to consume it.

He called for immediate redoubling of efforts on the anti-corruption crusade, rejigging of the nation’s security architecture and improvement of the economy to ease the living conditions of Nigerians. The renowned religious leader’s recommendation is contained in his Message to the Nation at the annual Tabieorah Festival of the church held in Ogere, Remo, Ogun State, on August 22.

Speaking against the backdrop of alarming national security siege, worsening economic hardship and a wave of corruption scandals including international wire fraud that has in recent times given the nation a bad name, Dr. Ositelu said the country could be rid of it’s present woes if government would frontally and forthrighly tackle the problems. He called for the reenergizing of the war on corruption, banditry, kidnappings, insurgency and other criminal and security threats, ensuring that culprits are not spared from facing prosecution but dealt with according to the law.

The Primate said a renewed crackdown on treasury looters, scammers, terrorists and other he’s of hoodlums has become imperative not only to save the nation from international embarrassment, but also preventing it from sinking into imminent. destruction.

Delivering the 2020 prophecies to the nation and the world at the yearly spiritual retreat at which worshippers from America, Europe and other African countries tries gathered, Primate Ositelu, warned that next year would be a year of retribution and thus implored the people to turn away from evil and embrace good deeds.

According to him, it shall be a year of “… mixed fortunes. It’s a Year of regret, shame and sorrow for the wicked and evil doers, but a Year of joy, comfort and contentment for the upright in Christ Jesus.”