As the world celebrates International Democracy Day, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated that corruption, insecurity and economic hardship stood as greatest threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

Obi, in a message to mark the occasion, explained that the high level of corruption among political leaders at all levels of government was a threat to the country’s democracy. He also stated that economic hardship and worsening levels of poverty contented with Nigeria’s democratic existence.

Obi said unless Nigerians, especially political leaders, imbibed the virtues of accountability, political responsibility and financial prudence, the nation’s democracy would continue to stagger under the heavy weight of corruption.

“We must now begin to hold our political office holders accountable and demand transparency in the execution of public projects so that we can stamp out the cankerworm of corruption eating deep into our private and public institutions,”he said.

He also lamented what he described as a horrible spate of insecurity fuelled by the economic woes prevalent in the nation. Obi argued that if the economic conditions improved, there would be lesser security threats, thus strengthening the nation’s democracy.

“We must now begin to critically look at those factors that have so far threatened our democratic ideals. Corruption, insecurity and economic hardship seem to be the greatest contenders with our democracy. The challenges we face as a nation know no particular tribe nor religion. Let us, therefore, unite to build our nation and strengthen our democracy”, Obi said.