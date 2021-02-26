From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam said corruption is worse in Nigeria than COVID 19 pandemic.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Friday during a courtesy call by members of the Manyyaba House of the Bayero University, Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, an anti – corruption and inter-faith group.

Rev. Pam stressed that Nigeria should take corruption as a national emergency that citizens must unite against.

“We used to think that there is no corruption in religious institutions but revelation has shown it is everywhere”.

He said that fighting corruption is number one of his six point agenda in the Commission and stressed that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria society and requires a holistic and pragmatic approach to tackling it.

He commended the Manyyaba House for injecting inter faith content in the fight against corruption, saying “This is a very good development, especially when we bring in inter-faith in the fight against corruption”.

Rev. Pma reaffirmed that” it is very important for the religious leaders to lead the vanguard against corruption.”

The Director of Manyyaba House, prof.Ismaila Zango said Nigerian fight against corruption would not succeed except religious values are brought into it.

He hinted that they were partnering with schools in the country and have been able to form anti corruption clubs in about 47 schools across the country.

He said they were in NCPC to brief the Executive Secretary about the activities of the House and to solicit his support.