From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Al- Habibiyyah Islamic Society has commenced sensitization of youths in Kebbi state on digital skills for better generation as well as empowerment opportunities available for them without involving in frauds or waiting for white collar jobs.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Sunday Sun gathered that 25 youths, selected from various higher institutions across the state attended the opening session of the programme, entitled, “ empowering youths with digital skills for better generation”, held in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The Chief Executive Director and National Chief Imam of the Society, Imam Fuad A. Adeyemi while speaking at the event, reviewed that the main purpose of the programme was to draw the attention of the Youths towards earning daily and ‘halal’ means of livelihood from the right channels, free of fraud.

He said: “the essence of this programme is that, we look into the future of our youths from not being corrupt, from not engaging in the illegal and wrong attitudes, that is, ‘halal’. What did I mean? What is common now is that everybody has hydroid phones. Some of our youths get involved into illegal things on these phones. So, we want to change the narratives, and guide them on how to use these gadgets in a right ways.

“So that, at the end of the day, they would be useful, purposeful and at the same time free frauds, from evil things that would not corrupt them. If they are making good money on their own, they would not have time to be engaging in corrupt activities. If they are fully engaged positively, they would not have time for corruption, social vises that would derail them”, he said.

He explained that 25 participants were selected from different higher institutions across the state, for the first phase of the programme, stressed that they have organized such programme in six states including FCT, Kaduna, Kogi, Osun, Kebbi and to be held in Sokoto and Enugu.

“We are intend to monitor their progress especially on their challenges so that they can excel. We want them to excel, become an entrepreneurs, who can be employers of labour before we leave them. This will make them to be independent, free from their parents and the nation would be proud of them and their parents”.

Imam Fuad who charged Nigeria’s youths to rise up to rescue the nation, said, “ Nigeria youths should know that the future of the nation is now in their hands. Whatever you are doing now, we determined what you are going to be in future. Bad followers will definitely becomes bad leaders. They should be a good youths so that they could be good leaders”.

Earlier, the former Executive Secretary of National Mosque, Abuja, Alhaji Ibrahim Jega, the Bichin Jega, who was the Special guest at the occasion, charged the youths in the state to utilize the opportunity, brought to them by the Society, stressed that the society has positive track records of impacting and uplifting the less privileges in the society and free of fraud.

According to him, “this society is well known Islamic society for preaching peace, integrity and works their talks. They have being enlightening the general public what Islam is all about and they are committed to the development of humanity.

“They are now teaching our youths how to pursue their daily livelihood righteously free of fraud and corruption, that is ‘halal’. If they succeeded in teaching and training our youths on this, our society will be free of corruption. It is our hope that our generation, we be leaving behind these youths who will cherish and deriving their daily livelihoods from righteous means, free of corruption base on sincerity and honesty.”

Jega noted that, if the Habibiyyah succeeded in removing millions of Nigeria youths from corruption, the society will be free of criminals and the Correctional Centres, Prisons will be free of inmates.

In his reaction, a participant, Hamza Rabiu who expressed his appreciation to the organizer of the programme, noted that the training would reduced the burden of over dependent on their parents and the government in terms of employments and their daily needs.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Similarly, Miss Zainab Yunusa Ajoke, another participant, expressed her appreciation to the Islamic Society for the opportunity they gave them to know how to be getting daily means of surviving free from corruption, stressed that many youths joined banditry, kidnappers because they could not get jobs or daily income for themselves.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .