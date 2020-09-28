Solomon Ayado, Lafia

For indulging in financial misappropriation and constitutional breach, the legislative arm of Obi Local Government Council in Nasarawa State on Monday impeached the Executive Chairman of the area, Mohammed Eyigye Iyamoga.

It was learnt that this is the first time a council chairman would be removed through impeachment in Nasarawa State, since the creation of the state, twenty-four years ago.

Luka Isaiah, the leader of the council, told reporters via telephone that the impeached chairman had embarked on several projects without approval of proposals by the lawmakers, calling it an impeachable offence.

The House leader also said the removed chairman refused to make available details of the projects which, he said, amounted to millions of naira.

One of the councillors, Matthew Simon Odunaga, said eight out of ten councillors voted and signed the impeachment.

‘I am the councillor representing Obi ward. I come from the same ward with the local council chairman.

‘We have many complaints of alleged breach of the constitution by the suspended chairman, Iyamoga.

‘The constitution provides that he (Chairman) has to consult the legislature for any expenditure above 500,000 ( half million naira ) but he has not. He did not present the budget for 2020 and the year is ending, he hid the mace whenever we were about to sit among many allegations,’ Odunaga said.

He further narrated that after they sat and impeached the chairman Mohammed Iyamoga, ‘thugs were mobilised to beat and smash their cars, they left their cars and fled Obi to Lafia, the state capital which is 32 kilometers.’

When contacted, the impeached chairman did not respond to calls. However, his aide who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that “the chairman was only served impeachment notice.”

At the moment, security operatives comprising the police, men of Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to the LGA to maintain law and order, and prevent crisis.