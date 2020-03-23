Gloria Ikegbule

Regarding character default as the basis of decadence in the society, Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), a faith-based institution has restated her commitment to produce graduates who have character, competent and courageous.

Speaking at the 4th matriculation ceremony which saw 122 students inducted into the university for the 2019/2020 academic session, the Vice-Chancellor of AUL, Prof Joseph Afolayan, said there are lots of corrupt practices in the world today owing to the absence of character.

Recounting truancy, indiscipline, examination malpractices, and cultism as some character default hampering students’ educational development, he maintained that if a person has charisma but lacks character, such a person cannot go far in life.

In his words: “AUL was established not only to focus on academic learning and excellence, but to harp on character development and mitigate the tide of moral degradation and delinquency that pervades our national life. At the inception of AUL, our focus is on character development so that we can stand out from other universities. We believe that if a person has charisma but does not have character, the person cannot go far in life. In the next four years, these students will be anchored around three words: character, competence, and courage.

“We see lots of corruption in the world today. it’s a problem of character. Many students no longer read for exams because they believe they can network with friends during the exam. At AUL, we want to inculcate the fear of God in the students and instill in them the act of discipline in everything they do. We want to raise graduates who will be leading figures among their peers having been holistically transformed.”

Explaining why character development should accompany academic excellence, Education Secretary, Deeper Life High School, Mrs. Thelma Malaka pointed out that character development is important to attain a valuable society. She, however, lamented that schools are not paying attention to inculcating the right value in their students to account for the moral decadence among today’s crop of students and individuals.

Some of the excited parents spoke with The Education Report on why they applied to the school for admission. Mrs. Dele Akeredola, parent of a matriculating student debunked the notion that she enrolled her daughter into the school because of her religious affiliation. She said that she loves perfection in all she does and as such wanted a school that will ensure all-round safety of her daughter.

A non-member of the church whose son was also matriculating, Mrs. Benita Johnson said she has observed Deeper Life Bible Church and her offshoots to be disciplined and uphold the moral standards that her son needed to asset in the society. She expressed that she expects her son who did his secondary education with Deeper Life High School and presently studying Computer Science at AUL to come out with a good grade and in flying colours.