Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Delta State, Most Rev. John Afereha, yesterday, lamented that the combination of corruption and Boko Haram were killing Nigeria.

Bishop Afareha stated this at St. Mathias’ Catholic Church, Uzere, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, where he officiated the thanksgiving mass in honour of the Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh.

He claimed Nigeria had adopted corruption as a department in governance which had led to the vice being institutionalised. The cleric lamented that corruption had become so pervasive, saying it was fuelled by the inordinate love for materialism.

He charged the DESOPADEC Managing Director to discharge the responsibilities of his new position with the fear of God, by using the agency’s resources judiciously, especially in his mandate communities.

Bashorun Askia, thanked God for the opportunity and Governor Ifeanyi for the appointment. He assured that he would justify the confidence reposed. He also assured the impacted communities that they would be carried along in projects execution.

“I do not take lightly the huge confidence you reposed on me and my team with our appointments. It is a call to duty, a call to build a Delta primed to equip our people with the wherewithal to become entrepreneurial and by creating a clement environment for them to achieve their potentials. I will not fail you. I will not fail our good people of Delta State,” he said