South African President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa has taken steps to crack down on corruption yesterday as the country’s new parliament voted him to lead the country for a five-year term.

South Africa’s lawmakers were sworn into the legislative body in Cape Town following elections earlier this month in which Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress party won a 57.5% majority. They then elected Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will be inaugurated as president at a stadium in Pretoria on Saturday and he is expected to announce his new Cabinet the next day. The Cabinet will be a litmus test of Ramaphosa’s commitment to cleaning up corruption, say analysts. Local media reports suggest there are moves within the ANC to have a female candidate appointed as new deputy president.

In a sign that Ramaphosa is following up on his campaign promises to rid his party and government of corruption, the country’s current deputy president, David Mabuza, was not sworn into parliament yesterday.

Ramaphosa announced that Mabuza’s investiture to parliament was delayed because of an incriminating report on him by the ANC’s Integrity Commission, which alleges he brought the party into disrepute. The commission probes allegations of wrongdoing within the party and maintains that ANC leaders should step down from leadership positions while facing disciplinary proceedings