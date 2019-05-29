Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has disclosed that the Federal Government has recovered a total sum of N279 billion as at November 2017 in the prosecution of the anti- corruption war.

Malami noted that, as at May 29, 2015, the balance in the recovery account of the Federal Government of Nigeria stood at N19.5 billion. The former AGF disclosed this, yesterday, at his handing-over ceremony, in Abuja.

“…I have led the Nigerian team in the signing of MOU on the modalities for the return of stolen assets between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Negotiations are underway for the return of$500 Million worth of assets located in the United States, Island of Jersey and France;

“Recovery to the Federal Government of Nigeria, of over $73 million, as ordered by the UK Commercial Court, being part of the proceeds from the sale of OPL 245, by Malabu Oil and Gas Company to ENI/SHELL.

“Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has also recovered N 59,163,029,949.46 and $385,495,900.00 locally; recovery of the total sum of $779,495,900.00 and N59,163,029,949.46, respectively, by the ministry, under my watch…”