Iheanacho Nwosu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari warned, yesterday, that his government will take a fiercer approach in the fight against corruption; in days ahead.

The president announcing that a policy of ‘naming and shaming’ of anybody that engages in corruption will be adopted.

In line with the resolve, Buhari said the administration will strengthen the Economic and a Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption agencies to effectively and efficiently crackdown on individuals and bodies linked to graft .

Buhari spoke at the National Democracy Day Anti-Corruption Summit in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was Curbing electoral spending: A panacea for public corruption.

Listing war on corruption, security and economic improvement as his administration’s priority areas in the second term, Buhari said government has articulated new measures to give more bite to the ongoing fight against corruption.

He said: “Now, as this administration commences, we are taking stock of progress made so far in the war against corruption, assessing what needs to be done and devising new strategies to address existing challenges.

“I am pleased to inform you that this process has already started, with the recent interaction between the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption and all anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria.

“The outcome of the interaction, among others, shall serve as the basis for a more concerted effort by this administration to: Strengthen the capacity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other anti-corruption agencies by providing additional material, organisational and logistical support; Close existing legislative loopholes, facilitate collaboration with the judiciary, and strengthen the criminal justice system; Enforce effective asset declaration by public office holders and ensure sanctions by professional bodies against lawyers, bankers, brokers, public officials, and other individuals facilitating corrupt practices; Ensure comprehensive support and protection to whistleblowers, witnesses and victims of corruption; Adopt and formulate the policy of ‘naming and shaming’ all those who engage in corrupt practises while encouraging and honouring those who do not.”

The president stressed that “corruption runs completely counter to our shared values as Africans-the values of justice, the sense of fairness, law and order, equity and equality. Corruption rewards those who do not play by the rules and also, creates a system of patronage where the resources are shared out by a small elite, while the majority are trapped in poverty.

“During the recently-concluded election campaigns, I stated clearly that the major areas of priority during my second term in office as it was in my first term will be: Security, economic improvement and fight against corruption. I remain committed to the fulfillment of these promises.”

Giving insight into the approach that will be adopted by the government in the fight against corruption, Buhari said government will “educate, mobilise and encourage Nigerians at the grassroots level, to take ownership of the fight against corruption; press for a crackdown on safe havens for corrupt assets, abolishing of bank secrecy jurisdictions and tax havens on the continent and beyond; insist on the unconditional return of looted assets kept abroad and further strengthening of international cooperation through information and mutual legal assistance.”