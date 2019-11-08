The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have collaboratively trained anti-graft operatives in various states ICPC on ways of using technology to identify, track, apprehend and prosecute persons who abuse the social protection initiative of the President Buhari administration.

About 50 ICPC operatives drawn from 15 States of the federation and the FCT converged on Abuja for the one-day training programme, which was also attended by national officials of the anti-graft agency, as well as principal officers and cluster heads of the NSIO, all in a bid to checkmating corrupt practices in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Addressing the participants at the opening session of the programme held on Thursday at the State House, Auditorium in Abuja, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, welcomed the partnership with ICPC as a strategic gesture with great potentials of drastically reducing third party corruption in the Social Investment Programmes SIPs.

Uwais said at the federal level, the implementation team of the N-SIP have made successful efforts to plug leakages of corruption that can emanate from a multi-billion naira programme, that is currently changing the economic fortunes of millions of poor and vulnerable citizens across the country.