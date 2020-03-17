Chinelo Obogo

Dangote Industries Limited has said an Indian national who is a member of staff of Onshore Construction Company-a contracting firm that specialises in fertiliser construction is being kept in isolation at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos after complaining of high temperature and fever.

The management said in a statement that after the Indian national who was working in one of its sites complained of high temperature and fever, Mr. Akhil Kunyil, of the Health and Safety Environment of the Onshore Company, reported the development to the management following which local authorities were contacted. The patient was immediately conveyed to the Lagos Mainland Hospital Center, where he is currently being isolated and undergoing tests.

The statement read in part: “As an organisation we have taken stringent proactive measures across our entire group since mid- January 2020 by developing a comprehensive risk identification, control priotisation and escalation plan. We have identified and retention of a competent team of medical consultants and have imposed a travel ban for all employees to/from high-risk countries as per World Health Organisations’ publications of country exposures. We are tracking all employees and contractors’ staff arriving and leaving Nigeria and obligations for completion of medical checks to validate health status. We have implemented the use of thermal cameras across our various sites as well as infrared thermometers checking in smaller office locations

“We have implemented the use of sanitisers across all sites and offices and we are carrying out multiple and continuous awareness campaigns on preventative measures to be taken.”

Meanwhile, Operators of Nigeria (AON) has asked the Federal Government to immediately announce a comprehensive travel restriction to Abuja and Lagos airports for Nigerian and foreign nationals coming from countries that have been confirmed to have over 100 cases of the Corona virus (COVID19).

At a strategic response meeting held between the Managements of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria’s Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), members of Port Health and Chief Executives of Airlines and Helicopter operators to develop and implement measures to prevent the influx of the virus into the country as well as curb its spread, AON chairman, Captain Nogie Meggison, said restriction is necessary to minimize the impact of the virus on the economy.