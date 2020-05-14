Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have said that they are look forward to immensely draw from Ibrahim Agboola Gambari’s rich reservoir of experiences, insights and foresights in the management of governmental responsibilities as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

PGF, in a statement issued in Abuja, signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, further noted that they are truly inspired by Gambari’s leadership accomplishments with globally acknowledgement.

They expressed confidence that his assumption as Chief of Staff will inspire and challenge all appointees of government to aim to achieve global standards especially on matters of national development.

Titled: ‘Congratulatory message to Prof Gambari’, the statement read: “The PGF congratulates Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Buhari.”

“As Governors elected on the platform of the APC, we rejoice with you and on this auspicious occasion reaffirm our unflinching commitment to continue to work with Mr. President and all his dedicated team at federal level to achieve the vision of our party of taking Nigeria to the NEXT LEVEL in line with all our campaign promises and provisions of our party’s manifesto.

“Given your vast knowledge, experiences, discipline and loyalty to Nigeria, we are confident that your assumption as Chief of Staff will further inspire as well as challenge all appointees of government to aim to achieve global standards especially on matters of national development.

“For us in the PGF, we are truly inspired by your leadership accomplishments, which is globally acknowledged and look forward to drawing immensely from your rich reservoir of experiences, insights and foresights in the management of governmental responsibilities.

“Pursuant to our commitment to supporting President Buhari, you can count on our support, individually and collectively at all times. We wish you all the best and assure you of the Progressive Governors Forum’s continued support and goodwill,” the statement read.