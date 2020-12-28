By Moses Akaigwe,

Coscharis Motors Plc, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group, has officially reintroduced the Renault auto models into the Nigeria market with complementary after-sales facilities in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Uyo.

Unlike the previous generations of Renault imported fully built by the former dealers, the new vehicles are now assembled at the Coscharis auto plant in Awoyaya, Lagos.

Commenting on the development, the Group Managing Director, Coscharis Group, Josiah Samuel, remarked, “You will recall that in July 2019, we formally announced our partnership with the Renault Group to represent their auto brands in Nigeria. This was done with fanfare when we equally showcased our ultra-modern semi-knocked down assembly plant located at our group head office in Lagos.

“As at today, Coscharis Motors is set to commence Renault vehicle sales based on locally assembled models and fully built models for Nigeria roads. The plan is to ensure that we continually deliver value for money by providing quality automobile like the Renault brand vehicles to discerning Nigerians at affordable price range”.

“So far, we have secured all the requisite OEM’s {original equipment manufacturer’s} ratings and approvals to commence assemblage of the Duster and Logan while we are presently bringing in fully – built Koleos, Kwid and Oroch (which is to be introduced at a later date)”. Coscharis Motors is offering customers the options of 1.0 to 2.5-litre engines across the models.”

Samuel also assured that Coscharis has been fully equipped to handle all after-sales services and repairs, disclosing that there are stocks of the original parts coupled with the right tools to fix the parts and Renault Certified Technicians to fix the vehicles.

He pledged that with the technical back up of our Renault partners, Coscharis has been positioned to deliver seamless after-sales services across the company’s nationwide network for both existing Renault owners and new customers. “This gives us the confidence from our pedigree in representing iconic brands in Nigeria that we are set to simply delight our customers once again with the Renault brand as the exclusive franchise owner in Nigeria.”

Here is the line-up of new generation Renault cars Coscharis Motors is introducing into the local market:

Koleos. The Koleos is designed with a sense of detail and personality enhanced by its sleek appearance and athletic curves.

Behind its chic urban styling, Koleos has the DNA of a true 4X4, while the ALL-MODE 4×4-i technology allows the driver to select the transmission mode that your vehicle will need to be equally at home on dirt, mud or sand as it is on tarmac.

Koleos comes with a range of driver assistance technologies including active emergency braking, blind spot detection system, easy trunk access and R-Link 2 media system.

Duster. Customers can choose from 1.6-Litre to 2.0Litre engine but whichever engine, it is built with a robust off-roader looks. With the superb ground clearance, the Duster is a practical and durable vehicle for the Nigerian road.

The interior of the All-new Duster reflects its generous, adventure-seeking nature. The spacious cabin is bright and reassuring. The driver and passenger seats provide plenty of support to ensure your comfort wherever you go. The upholstery features a high-quality finish, as does the dashboard, where particular emphasis was placed on ergonomic design.

Simple and intuitive, the multimedia system Media Nav with touching screen allows you to navigate through all the different functionalities: navigation, phone, radio, Aux/USB ports and Bluetooth® connection to listen to your favorite music.

It also comes with hands free card to lock and unlock the doors from a distance as well as assist to start the air-conditioning before getting into the car.

Logan. New Logan has an even more modern and dynamic design. With redesigned front and rear end panels featuring the new Renault brand light signature, the new Logan is a beauty to behold.

New Renault Logan has five comfortable seats for passengers for whom very useful and smart new storage areas have been made available, including a phone pouch and a front-passenger side net pouch. There’s a new 12-volt output in the rear for charging your devices. There’s also a 1/3-2/3 split-fold rear bench seat and a spacious boot to transport everything the owner needs in the way that suits him.

Logan’s ground clearance level (155-164mm) enhances its capacity to cope with extremely poor road surfaces (potholes, cobbles, uneven surfaces. The mechanics, bodywork (opening panels), air conditioning/ventilation system and passenger compartment – all specially designed to cope with certain countries’ environments where dust is omnipresent. Logan has an excellent thermal comfort standard to deal with “extremely hot” conditions.

Kwid. Inside Renault Kwid, there’s plenty of headroom, legroom and elbowroom for the driver plus up to four passengers. There are ingenious storage spaces everywhere.

The Renault Kwid’s class-leading boot space of 290L can be extended up to 1100L, making it the perfect partner for a long road trip.

Customers can also customise their vehicle with a pack connect that offers you the possibility to integrate a black front grille with a chrome embellisher, a chrome ring around the fog lamps and a black pearl color for side mirrors.

The news of the formal reintroduction of Renault auto models into the Nigeria market was broken at the plant recently during a tour of the facility by motoring journalists who were guided by the Plant Manager, Coscharis Motors Assembly Ltd, Olushola Afolayan.