By Moses Akaigwe

Following the unveiling of its locally assembled Renault variants in the southern part of the Nigerian auto market, Coscharis Motors Plc, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group, recently showcased two of the (assembled-in-Nigeria) Renault models in Abuja.

Expectedly, the recently concluded 21st Abuja Motor Fair provided a veritable platform for Coscharis to introduce the Renault vehicles to the northern end of the market, where many potential customers seized the opportunity to have a feel of the products.

Among the visitors to the Coscharis pavilion during the fair was an obviously elated Dr. Noah Omisanya, Director, Industrial Infrastructure Department of Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, commended Coscharis Motors for the feat of investing in the local assembly of the Renault brand.

He reiterated the support of NADDC for future partnerships towards continuing in the direction of locally assembled vehicles. In his words, “I am excited to see that Coscharis Motors has assembled these vehicles in Nigeria. We are committed to ensuring that you continue to get the requisite support from NADDC as a government agency representative.”

Also speaking at the fair, the Coscharis Group General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Abiona Babarinde, assured that as a forward-looking company, Coscharis would continue to deliver value for its stakeholders in all ramifications of our auto business, like the investment in local assembly.

Babarinde further stated: “We are excited to say that Coscharis Motors has since been rolling out two name plates of the Renault brand; namely Renault Logan and Renault Duster, from the assembly plant located at its group head office in Lagos. And these brands come with finance scheme which enables buyers to own the vehicles with as low as 10 percent down payment.”

Coscharis Motors equally used the fair to further remind the market of the ongoing ‘Giveaway’ promotion for any purchase of the Renault Kwid and Renault Koleos that attracts a free Abro Generator, 5 percent discount, free insurance, free vehicle registration and free vehicle service for the 1st two service.

This is coupled with the ease of purchase through flexible finance schemes from Coscharis Mobility, Polaris Bank and other upcoming finance institutions that are finance partners to Coscharis Motors.Other Renault vehicles on display at the fair were the Koleos and Kwid.

The Koleos

The Koleos is designed with a sense of detail and personality enhanced by its sleek appearance and athletic curves.

Behind its chic urban styling, Koleos has the DNA of a true 4X4. The ALL MODE 4×4-i technology allows you to select the transmission mode that your vehicle will need to be equally at home on dirt, mud or sand as it is on tarmac.

Koleos comes with a range of driver assistance technologies including active emergency braking, blind spot detection system, easy trunk access and R-Link 2 media system.

Duster

Customers can choose from 1.6-litre to 2.0litre engine but whichever engine, it is built with a robust off-roader looks. With the superb ground clearance, the Duster is a practical and durable vehicle for the Nigerian road.

The interior of the All-new Duster reflects its generous, adventure-seeking nature. The spacious cabin is bright and reassuring. The driver and passenger seats provide plenty of support to ensure your comfort wherever you go. The upholstery features a high-quality finish, as does the dashboard, where particular emphasis was placed on ergonomic design.

Simple and intuitive, the multimedia system Media Nav with touching screen allows you to navigate through all the different functionalities: navigation, phone, radio, Aux/USB ports and Bluetooth® connection to listen to your favorite music.

It also comes with hands free card to lock and unlock the doors from a distance as well as assist to start the air-conditioning before getting into the car.

Logan

New Renault Logan has an even more modern and dynamic design. With redesigned front and rear end panels featuring the new Renault brand light signature, New Renault Logan is a beauty to behold.

New Renault Logan has 5 generous seats to comfortably accommodate all your passengers. Enjoy useful and smart new storage areas, including a phone pouch and a front passenger side net pouch. There’s a new 12 V output in the rear for charging your devices.

There’s also a 1/3-2/3 split-fold rear bench seat and a spacious boot to transport everything you need in the way that suits you. Combine utility and pleasure for a journey you’re sure to love. *Depending on the version.

Logan’s ground clearance level (155-164mm) enhances its capacity to cope with extremely poor road surfaces (potholes, cobbles, uneven surfaces. The mechanics, bodywork (opening panels), air conditioning/ventilation system and passenger compartment all specially designed to cope with certain countries’ environments where dust is omnipresent. Logan has an excellent thermal comfort standard (the vehicle is designed to deal with “extremely hot” conditions.

Kwid

Inside Renault Kwid, there’s plenty of headroom, legroom and elbowroom for the driver plus up to 4 passengers. There are ingenious storage spaces everywhere.

The Renault Kwid’s class-leading boot space of 290L can be extended up to 1100L, making it the perfect partner for a long road trip.

Customers can also personise their vehicle with a pack connect that offers you the possibility to integrate a black front grille with a chrome embellisher, a chrome ring around the fog lamps and a black pearl color for side mirrors.

Customers can now contact our dealer outlets across Nigeria or visit www.renault.com.ng for pricing and specification listings.

Visitors to the stand were also informed that Coscharis also offers trade-in options so that customers can upgrade to newer models by trading in their current vehicles.