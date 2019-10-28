As the 20th Abuja International Motor Fair opens today at the International Conference Centre Annex, Abuja, the sole representative of Ford Motor Company in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, is poised to light up the new venue with the unveiling of the latest model of Ford Edge.

Specifically, the foremost automobile dealer will on Wednesday, October 30, at a special ceremony to be held as one of the highpoints of the motor show ending November 2, present the new Ford Edge to fair visitors and other guests, as well as Ford lovers in the auto market, especially those from the northern area.

According to the General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, “Ford has come up with innovative features in the new Edge to deliver an even more sophisticated,modern driving experience. We at Coscharis are more than enthusiastic to unveil and showcase these exciting features to the delight of our teaming customers.”

The new 2019 Edge is defined by up-to-date sophistication, athletic new front and rear styling – all of which combine with an exhilarating 250 horsepower of performance-enhanced pleasure, to make the new kid on the block tick.

There are plenty of smart new features as well; starting with Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of standard driver-assist technologies designed to help you confidently navigate your world.

A smooth-shifting rotary gearshift dial that puts the driver in control of the eight-speed automatic transmission, is another; A wireless charging pad that makes recharging your mobile phone hassle-free, is worthy of note; and equally remarkable is a B&O sound system with 12 high-performance speakers.

These and more features in the new Edge will be revealed as Coscharis formally introduces the latest model into the Nigerian market.