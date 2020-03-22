Moses Akaigwe

Recognitions came the way of the founder of the Nigerian conglomerate, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka recently when he was honoured on three different platforms in his capacity as an entrepreneur per excellence.

The first award came from the globally respected consulting firm, Ernst & Young which adjudged Maduka the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Master Class category for West Africa.

The award for the Master Class category which was the ultimate award for the night was keenly contested with other tested personalities that are entrepreneurs in their own rights, but Maduka stood out.

The Coscharis Group President was selected by a distinguished panel of judges made up of professionals of high integrity after strong consideration of his past contributions, present positive impact and futuristic approach to creating value for mankind in all ramifications.

Presenting the award, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Olufemi Hamzat, applauded the choice of Maduka as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

The second award for Maduka came from the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture which honoured him with its Keyman Award as an Outstanding Distinguished Entrepreneur in the growth and development of Automobile / Agro – Allied Industry.

The Chamber recognised his contributions overtime in the economic sector of the country especially within the automobile industry where his entrepreneurshipskills has made him to build a home-grown leading automobile dealership in Coscharis Motors.

Coscharis Motors exclusively represents some of the best globally respected iconic auto brands like the Rolls-Royce, Jaguar LandRover, BMW, Ford, Renault amongst others.

The third award was from the Independent Newspapers Limited which honoured Maduka with the Real Sector Investor of the Year. This award, according to the media house, was as a result of his capacity to create value beyond the automobile industry with inroad into the agricultural sector where he had equally invested heavily in the rice production.

The Coscharis Farms remains one of the biggest farms in the whole of West Africa with an ultra – modern rice mill. With the Farms in the Coscharis Group are Coscharis Technologies, Coscharis Mobility, Coscharis Beverages, Coscharis Medicals, Coscharis Ghana, amongst others.

Commenting on the awards, Maduka who will be representing West Africa in the world category for the Ernst & Young awards at Monte Carlo in France later in the year, dedicated the honours to his late mother who believed in him as a child and thought him his early days skills as an entrepreneur which has helped him to grow his businesses till date. He equally dedicated the awards to the Group’s loyal customers for their consistence patronage and acceptance of the brands over the years.