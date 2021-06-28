Moses Akaigwe

When the 15th Lagos Motor Fair opens today at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, one of the exhibitors will be leading auto assembly and marketing company, Coscharis Motors Plc. The motor fair ends on July 3.

The multi-brand distributor announced last week that it would be at the fairground with Ford, Ford Truck and Renault vehicles.

The company said it would be showcasing the Ford and Renault brands while using the event as a platform to introduce the Ford Trucks brand of heavy duty commercial vehicles into the Nigerian market.

Also at the fair, Coscharis will formally reveal the all-new Ford Explorer, which currently is the Ford flagship in Nigeria.

Commenting on the participation, Coscharis group general manager, marketing and corporate communications, Abiona Babarinde, explained that the company was excited at the opportunity the auto show would provide to showcase, for the first time, the locally assembled Renault models, the new Ford Truck series and the latest Ford Explorer.

Babarinde said, “In addition, the auto fair will be an opportunity to bring these vehicles closer to our customers and prospects alike, who have been unable to visit our dealerships recently to avail them the newer models in our custody. More importantly, our being at the fair is to equally make the purchase of any of our brands on display very friendly with the introduction of our finance scheme packages through our select finance partner-platforms.

“These are some of the highlights of our participation this time around to delight our numerous stakeholders to continually deliver value for their money. It’s also notable to mention that our after-sales teams will also be on ground to attend to after-sales issues relating to repairs and parts availability for owners of any of our vehicles.”

