Coscharis Group has upgraded its corporate and brand portfolio’s digital platforms in order to reposition its mode of doing business, especially given business trends in the post COVID-19 era in Nigeria.

Subsequently, Coscahris has broadened its social media channels and interactivity of its respective websites to be more customer-centric.

The group explained in a statement that its objective is to bridge the gap that is being created by the expectation that a chunk of its business relationship management will be transacted through digital strategies going forward.

Commenting on the development, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, said it is imperative that any business planning to remain relevant must key into the digital trend.

This, he said, would enable the company reach the growing aspiration generation on the one hand, and the now teeming target market traversing into the digital platform given the COVID-19 saga.

Furthermore, the General Manager stated that these channels are geared toward enabling customers, prospects, and aspirers to engage with Coscharis brands from the comfort of their homes.

“To ensure engagement, the self-help feature has been upgraded on the corporate website to enable visitors remotely reach out to us and receive immediate feedback. In addition, each brand now has its bespoke website aside the Coscharis group website. This makes tailored searches easier especially since you can link back and forth from the website to the social media page,” Babarinde said.

Customers, prospects and aspirers are encouraged to follow these handles as we intend to push a lot of sales, service and lifestyle offers via these platforms. “It is an opportunity for followers to get fresh updates and rewards from our respective brands as well as useful management insights from the President of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka.”

Given the market positioning of our brands, we have also discovered that there are so many misleading and fraudulent social media handles related to these brands, hence the organization has decided to update all its official accounts on Instagram, Twitter and facebook for now.

For purpose of accuracy, the General Manager customers and lovers of the brands to follow them on @Coscharis_Group, @Landrover_NG, @JaguarNG, @BMW_NG, @Quicklaneng, @Ford_Coscharis, @renaultnigeria, @rollsroycecarslagos.