The latest news in Nigeria’s luxury car market today is that the most capable Land Rover ever made – the new Land Rover Defender – has arrived the country to complete the luxurious and versatile Land Rover family line up in the stable of Coscharis Motors.

The good news was officially announced by the Marketing Manager for Coscharis Jaguar Land Rover, Cletus Aregbeshola, who disclosed that the much expected Defender is already occupying Coscharis showroom across the country.

Aregbeshola said in a statement, “Not only is the new version driven by a passion and respect for the original, it also inherits the previous model’s naming convention”. Available now in 110 guise, which gives a historic nod to the 110-inch wheelbase of the previous generation, the Defender 110 body style offers customers a choice of five, six or 5+2 seating configurations and a load space ranging from 1,075 litres behind the second row, to 2,380 litres with seats folded.

While the Defender 110 body style is currently available in Coscharis showroom for customer viewing, the short-wheelbase Defender 90, with seating for up to six, is scheduled for introduction early next year.

Though at the Global and South Africa launches, the 110 line-up includes a flagship 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder P400 featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology with outputs of 294kW and 550Nm and a D240 twin turbocharged diesel producing 177kW and 430Nm. Coscharis Motors is offering customers the options of two 2.0-litre variants, with a P300 turbocharged petrol offering 221kW and 400Nm.

A comprehensive model range is available, with four specification packs including base Defender, S, SE and HSE models. Standard features in all versions include permanent all-wheel drive with a high- and low-range transfer box, air suspension, Terrain Response, LED headlights, Connected Navigation, 3D Surround Cameras, 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment and a Driver Condition Monitor to name a few.

A Defender 110 First Edition, available throughout the first year of production, is based on the SE model but adds standout features such as unique First Edition badging, illuminated tread plates, a Black Pack, 20-inch wheels, and a black contrast roof with sliding panoramic glass. The First Edition also benefits from grained leather upholstery, a refrigerated centre console, domestic plug sockets and Configurable Terrain Response 2. It’s available in three exterior colours – Indus Silver, Gondwana Stone or Pangea Green.

Customers can also personalise their vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs. The Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs each give Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements.

Permanent all-wheel drive and a twin-speed automatic gearbox, centre differential and optional Active Locking Rear Differential ensure the Defender has the hardware required to tackle the harshest conditions in Africa.

A maximum wading depth of 900mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, which automatically softens the throttle response, sets the heating and ventilation to recirculate cabin air, locks the driveline and adjusts the ride height to its off-road setting. When exiting Wade programme the new Defender automatically drags the brakes, momentarily, to clean and dry the discs and ensure optimum braking performance is restored quickly after driving through deep water.