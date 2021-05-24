By Moses Akaigwe

Two members of the Coscharis Group, Coscharis Mobility Limited and Coscharis Motors Plc, are collaborating to offer their customers and prospective buyers an innovative finance scheme designed to ease payment for their preferred vehicles.

At a media briefing to unveil the scheme in Ikeja, Lagos, recently, the sister-companies explained that all it takes to benefit from the scheme is picking any vehicle from the many brands available at any Coscharis Motors showrooms nationwide and leveraging on the instalmental payment, courtesy of Coscharis Mobility.

Managing director of Coscharis Mobility Limited, Christian Chigbundu, and the ceneral manager, marketing and corporate communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, said the offer took into consideration that scarcity of cash flow with both individuals and corporate entities has been a challenge towards the purchase of some necessities, including vehicles.

The duo explained that the prevailing cash flow situation has been brought about by a number of factors, like the sudden disruption of social, economic and commercial activities across the world by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“This collaboration between two sister-companies within the Coscharis Group is definitely going to be a watershed within the auto sector in Nigeria going by the strong pedigree the two entities has as industry leaders in auto sales, after-sales and logistics among others.

“Coscharis Motors has an impressive portfolio as the exclusive representative of globally respected iconic auto brands in Nigeria, like the Rolls-Royce, BMW, Mini, Jaguar LandRover, Ford, Renault and Morris Garages provides several options for discerning buyers to pick from as a matter of choice. Coscharis Mobility has the exclusive franchise representing the renowned respected brand when it comes to logistic business globally, which is SIXT in Nigeria.

“This is how the service Coscharis Mobility launched works. The steps are simple: Identify the vehicle of your choice in any of our Coscharis Motors showroom nationwide; Make an initial deposit ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent and the vehicle will become yours then; and, pay the balance over a period of time.”

Chigbundu and Babarinde explained that, as a leasing company and not a bank, Coscharis Mobility Limited is showcasing these services with the following: Fast-track transactions; Flexibility in terms; Customised service; Customer service; and Continuous support throughout the lease period.

“The beauty of this partnership is to jointly delight our common stakeholders with combo of exciting options from the brand of vehicles to pick from coupled with ease of paying for them; from the premium brands to the budget brands. You will agree with us that this offer remains an offering that offers you nothing but value for your money as our pay off line states,’ the Coscharis managers stated.