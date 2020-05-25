Coscharis Motors Plc, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group has re-opened its auto sales outlets and service workshops in accordance with government directive from Wednesday May 20. The re-opened outlets include Quicklane services, major service centres and auto care business in Lagos and Abuja.

According to the Coscharis Group Managing Director, Josiah Samuel, “Coscharis Motors is set to commence operations but with the health and safety of its staff and customers as priority. Hence, we have delayed our reopening in order to open under strict conditions with a number of precautionary measures in place to sanitize and safeguard staff and customers.”

Coscharis Motors said in a statement that the necessary health and safety measures were now in place across all its business outlets with strict compliance to the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Federal Government’s recommendations on working hours.

“We are prepared to mitigate the risk of spreading contagious illnesses during service and sales transactions by reducing physical contacts to the barest minimum while ensuring social distancing where it is inevitable. The steps we are taking represent the highest standards possible and are in line with Government regulations to keep our staff and customers safe during the approved business hours’’.

The statement explained that vehicle hand-over for service and collection after, would be managed with specifically allocated time slots and staggered booking times to ensure social distancing.

However, for all direct customer interaction areas, such as the premise entrance, reception desks and parts and service counters, sanitizers have been provided with a social distancing notice of at least, two meters away.

In all the outlets, cash is accepted for any transaction, and touchpads on card machines (POS) are disinfected after every use.

Moreover, strict protocols will see all staff and visitors undergo mandatory temperature checks upon entry to our premises. Furniture will be strategically arranged to maintain set distancing rules at the service and payments areas.

Inside the dealership, customers are directed to the washing bay where all the vehicle touch points are disinfected and the key handed over to the service advisor, after it has been disinfected.

Vehicles leaving the dealership after services, repairs or purchases are put through an intensive cleaning process using specially-approved products for various surfaces, while tools and service-based machinery are regularly disinfected