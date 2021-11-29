By Moses Akaigwe

One of the highpoints of the 2021 Abuja International Motor fair that ended recently at the International Conference Centre in the Federal Capital territory, was the exhibition of the upgraded Ford Edge.

The Edge was among Ford vehicles displayed at the fair by Coscharis Motors, a foremost automobile dealer and sole franchisee of Ford Motor Company in Nigeria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking during the presentation of the mid-size SUV to the audience at the fair, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group said, “We are delighted to showcase the upgraded Ford Edge with all its innovative and fascinating features such as a 2.0 liter ecoboost petrol engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, dual zone climate control, intelligent access and push start button among others.

“The wait is over and our customers can now begin to enjoy this exquisite masterpiece called the Ford Edge.”

Babarinde also informed guests at the presentation of the steps taken by Coscharis Motors to ensure the ease of acquisition of Ford brand of vehicles: “Coscharis has made Ford vehicles more affordable with the introduction of our vehicle finance scheme. The scheme is offered with the support of our sister company, Coscharis Mobility and credible financial institutions.

“The financial institutions include Polaris Bank and Sterling Bank, through which prospective customers can make an initial payment of as low as 10 percent of the price of any of the Ford vehicles of their choice, and drive home their dream vehicle while the balance is spread over a period of as much as 60 months.”

Also speaking at the fair, the representative of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Dr. Noah Omisanya, remarked after inspecting the Coscharis-Ford well-laid pavilion, “I am thrilled by what I have seen here. However, I must state here that the NADDC will be more thrilled to have this and other fascinating automobiles assembled here in Nigeria. We are willing to support any automobile firm, including Coscharis Motors in the value-adding venture of assembling vehicles locally in Nigeria.”

The Ford Edge was not the only Ford variant put up for exhibition at the fair for visitors to see and interact with. Other Ford vehicles at the fair included entry level sedan, Figo and mini SUV EcoSport.

Also on display were Escape, Everest, Explorer, Ranger and the super sports car, Mustang, which stood out among the Coscharis-Ford brand of vehicles throughout the duration of the auto fair.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .