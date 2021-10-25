By Moses Akaigwe

The exclusive distributor of the Ford Truck brand in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, has announced that it would participate in the 2021 edition of the HAULMACE holding tomorrow, October 26, at The stable in Surulere, Lagos.

HAULMACE is an annual event which brings the major stakeholders in the Nigerian haulage and logistics industry together with the aim of advancing the cause of the industry.

Coscharis, which is the foremost automobile dealer in Nigeria, will put the Ford Truck brand of heavy duty commercial vehicles (HDCV) on display at the venue of the event.

The company said in a statement that its presence would avail participants at the event the opportunity to interact with the trucks and book a possible demonstration drive to experience the vehicles better.

Commenting on Coscharis Motors’s participation, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, said his company was encouraged by the exciting feedback which greeted the introduction of the Ford Trucks brand into the Nigerian market recently, and would like to further endear the vehicles to the trucks market.

Babarinde further stated, “Therefore, we see this exhibition as a way to further move our showroom closer to our customers and prospects in the haulage and logistics business, giving them the opportunity to come up close and personal and even book a demonstration drive of the Ford Trucks on display, while discussing matters of mutual benefit regarding the industry.

“Also, we will use the opportunity of our participation at the event to announce our finance option for the Ford Trucks, courtesy of our collaboration with Union Bank Plc; our sister company, Coscharis Mobility Ltd; and other reputable financial institutions that are to be on-boarded soon. This finance option enables customers to own the Ford Trucks of their choice with as little as 10 percent down payment while the balance is spread over a period of up to 48 months.”

Also commenting, the Ford Brand Manager, Felix Mahan, hinted that the after-sales teams would be on ground to attend to technical issues relating to repairs and parts availability.

