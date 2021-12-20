By Moses Akaigwe

The authorised representative of BMW vehicles in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, on Friday unveiled the all-new BMW 3 Series to its media partners in Lagos.

Introducing the new 3 Series to his guests at the event held at the BMW showroom on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, the Coscharis Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Abiona Babarinde, disclosed that the car is endowed with new features that have driven it well ahead of its peers.

Babarinde remarked, “We are proud to say that the new BMW 3 series is a market leader in its segment, especially given the new configurations and updates included in this current model.

“Barely on the road the BMW 3 Series Sedan, is already leaving everything behind it, including conventions and expectations. As an ultimate sports sedan, its pioneering design language stands for the dawning of a new era in its segments. With a simple “Hey BMW” the all-new BMW 3 Series recognises your voice and heeds your every word.”

The Group General Manager explained that new car is the seventh generation of the 3 Series, and also “marks the start of a new chapter in the BMW design language: clear shapes and poetic surfaces enrich the “innate” dynamics with a modern presence. What’s more, the all-new BMW 3 Series Sedan boldly rethinks familiar design topics.”

Commenting on the market positioning, he stated, “The BMW 3 Series has always been a market leader in its segment. “Through the new design language, the sports saloon is connecting the successful history with the future. It has an appearance that meets the wish for sheer driving pleasure with every detail. Our target is to position The 3 for corporate and retails sales directed at young hard working executives in their late 20s and mid-40s.”

Babarinde gave details of the vehicle’s connectivity and comfort:

Connectivity. Thanks to new connectivity technologies, you can now communicate with your BMW 3 Series. Together with the technology package BMW ConnectedDrive, services such as Connected Music or Remote Software Upgrade, you always remain linked with your BMW and the world.

Comfort. In matters of comfort, too, the BMW 3 Series appears even more generously proportioned and practical. Be it access to the vehicle via smartphone, acoustic glazing or the intelligent through-loading system – every detail makes life easier and offers a high level of ride comfort.

In conclusion, Babarinde emphasised that at the core of the new BMW 3 Series is the availability of four repair-inclusive and three years/40,000km service-inclusive packages, whichever comes first.

“This means that our customers can relax with the knowledge that all agreed service/repair work and the required original BMW parts are already covered by the selected package.,” he informed the media partners