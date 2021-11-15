By Moses Akaigwe

Encouraged by a successful participation in the Lagos Auto fair earlier in the year, Coscharis Motors Plc has announced that it is set to replicate its impressive outing as the Abuja International Motor Fair opens today at the International Conference Centre, Garki.

The official flag-off ceremony is, however, expected to be performed tomorrow by the Minister of Trade, Industry & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, while the fair is scheduled to end on Saturday, November 20.

Coscharis Motors said in a statement that it is taking part in the Abuja auto fair specifically to showcase the latest models of both the Renault and Ford brands.

The statement said exhibiting in the fair is part of planned marketing activities to avail Coscharis’ “numerous loyal customers and stakeholders alike,” the opportunity to partake in various year-end promotional offers coming from the company.

One of the highlights of the company’s exhibition is the availability of new vehicles that will be showcased in its stand.

Commenting on Coscharis’ outing, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, disclosed that very exciting discounts await visitors on the prices of the Ford and Renault vehicles being featured in its stand.

Babarinde said, “Our presence at this year’s Abuja Auto Fair is to give the opportunity to those discerning auto enthusiasts, most especially representatives of corporate organisations, government agencies that are potential fleet buyers, to either round up the year or make procurements ahead of a new business year

“During the fair, some compelling price discounts, especially on our new variants like the Ford Edge and Ford Figo, will be available for visitors to take advantage of.

“We are equally extending our ongoing promotion on the Renault Kwid and Koleos that goes with a brand new Abro generating set on purchase of any of these Renault variants. It is also exciting to note that part of the highlights of our presence at the fair will be the display of our locally assembled Renault Logan and Duster to the delight of everyone that comes around the Coscharis pavilion for a good deal.”

Babarinde further stated that since the middle of the year, Coscharis Motors has continued to offer credible finance schemes to help customers cushion the impact of the harsh economic environment.

“We have overtime partnered with credible financial institutions starting with one of our sister firms (Coscharis Mobility) to deliver a seamless finance back-up for whoever wants to purchase any of our brands with a minimum of 10 percent deposit of the principal amount, while you spread the other balance payment over a period of time.

“We’ve been delighting our numerous customers with this ease of owning a brand new vehicle with partners like the Polaris bank and of recent, Sterling bank respectively”.

Also commenting, the Brand Manager, Felix Mahan, reiterated the brands’ commitment towards ensuring that Coscharis Motors continues to bring their vehicles closer to the customers.

Mahan said, “Despite serious competition from several other brands, our aim is to continue to position the brands as customer-centric, which is why Coscharis will always promise to deliver value for money at all times”.

