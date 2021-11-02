By Moses Akaigwe

About four months after its successful debut at this year’s Lagos Motor Fair which ended early in July, the Ford range of trucks has, once again, rippled the trucks market with another impressive outing at Haulmace 2021 where Coscharis Motors Plc showcased the heavy duty vehicles.

At the annual exhibition and conference organised by Haulage & Logistics magazine, in Surulere, Lagos, on October 26, Coscharis Motors’s disclosed that the Ford trucks were lined up at the event in order to draw more attention to their unique selling qualities and enhance the trail of interest the vehicles blazed since being introduced into the local market.

The General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, informed The Sun that the Ford trucks were presented at the event because it was a gathering of relevant stakeholders in haulage and logistics, including financial institutions involved in haulage business and competitors.

Babarinde further remarked, ‘’ If you want to remain relevant in a market where you are a player, you have to be visible at all times. We are not just participating, we also informed our stakeholders about our coming here which include some strategic media persons and both our customers and potential customers, who might not have come to this event, but because we announced our participation, they attended.

‘’Again, you don’t take your market for granted. People know Coscharis Motors over the decade with a lot of brands, especially sedan and SUVs vehicles. When you are going into new segment of the automotive sector, all you need do is to stay relevant and be visible anywhere events relating to that new segment is happening.

“That is why we are here with Ford trucks like we did at the Lagos Motor Fair. It is a deliberate marketing communication strategy to continue the announcement of our entrance into haulage and logistic trucks.”

Also commenting on Coscharis Motors’ participation, the Sales Manager, Ford Trucks, Anthony Emuoborowho, said, ‘’When it comes to exhibition, it does not end on the day the event was held. It is a continuous process. I can assure you that we have gained from the showcasing of Ford trucks at Haulmace 2021.

“We have received a lot of enquiries. People have asked questions on the performance of the trucks. The biggest players in the haulage industry are here. We have made a presentation. They have seen the trucks. We are optimistic that our presentation and enquiries will lead to future sales.’’

Emuoborowho disclosed that the exhibition provided an opportunity to inform participants of a pocket-friendly finance scheme available for intending buyers of the vehicles, stating that as was the case after the Lagos Motor Fair, the Ford Trucks marketing team would build on the progress made at Haulmace through proper follow-up efforts.

The Ford Trucks Sales Manager also highlighted the unique features of the vehicles, saying, “I have worked with different brands, both European and Chinese. But, this is the first time I am seeing trucks specifically built for Nigerian roads to withstand our road network. Check our truck and compare with others, even from the physical look, you see the difference. Attention is paid to every aspect of truck in term of durability, safety, ruggedness and others.’’

‘’ We also take into consideration the driver. We have made the truck as comfortable as possible, fully equipped with air conditioner. The seat is designed in such a way that the driver can adjust into whatever position that suit him. The engine capacity is built to be rugged. It is powerful enough to go through any tough terrain. It is 430 horsepower.’’

‘’Another unique feature is the serviceability of the truck. Our truck can go up to 30,000 kilpmetres before service, thereby saving you a lot of money before servicing. Those who bought the trucks have confirmed all these. Ford has taken into consideration a lot of challenges in the Nigerian haulage industry before building the trucks.

