As the countdown continues to Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14, Coscharis Motors Plc is set to delight customers with special gifts of love across its entire line-up of automobile brands.

The brand line-up includes BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford, while the offer is available across the company’s dealerships nationwide till the end of February, 2020.

With the theme “Gifting Your Partner Something Truly Special,” Coscharis Motors is offering compelling discounts on these brands with an all-inclusive three to five years free service on the BMW and Land Rover brands. For instance, an intending buyer can pick up a brand new BMW from N15M.

Additional offers include free registration, trade-in options together with complimentary first year insurance package.

Commenting on the offer, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, explained that it was in order to further deliver the excitement that resonates with a special day like the Valentine’s Day, that the leading auto company decided to throw open its showrooms in both Lagos and Abuja to its loyal customers and prospects alike.

Abiona Babarinde further remarked: “We will be glad to welcome them as they celebrate their love in style and immerse themselves into a world of automobile luxury on February 14, 2020, while they have drinks in the house.

“A special couple’s drive experience is available to first four customers in Abuja for a memorable test drive to have a feel of our iconic cars amongst other offerings for possible purchase.