By Moses Akaigwe

Coscharis Motors Plc has announced the offer of special package of gifts on its range of auto products for the entire period of Easter. The package includes favourable pricing, giveaways, complementary insurance, registration and services.

Giving more insight into the offer, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, explained that the gesture from Coscharis Motors gives existing and new customers the opportunity to drive home either the Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Ford or Renault models with ad-on during this Easter period.

“This is another way of appreciating our numerous loyal customers who have been consistent with their patronage over the years, and letting them enjoy these special offerings to celebrate the Easter festive season. Also, as a way of cultivating new customers, we are equally extending this package to accommodate all our hot prospects alike in order to encourage them to own any of our iconic brands with ease,” he said.

Babarinde said the price offer begins from 5 percent and available across the brands, adding that every Renault (Kwid and Koleos) purchase comes with a free Abro generator, while Jaguar Land Rover offers a complementary five years warranty and five years free service, including special pricing for the Jaguar E-Pace.

He, however, explained further that the offer is valid while stocks last, stating that major price slashes are available on the Ford Escape, BMW X4, 4 and 3 series, amongst others.

According to Babarinde, the value for money that the Coscharis brand brings to the market at this point is the product mix that gives the opportunity to customers to own different products within the group for a lesser amount like getting an Abro generator with a vehicle purchase.