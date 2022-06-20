By Moses Akaigwe

Though the 16th Lagos Motor Fair and Autoparts Expo Africa ended recently, transactions therefrom have continued to linger with one of the participants, Coscharis Motors Plc, still dangling its attractive offer on Renault vehicles which was part of the main features of the exhibition.

The foremost auto assembler, marketer and sole representative of the Renault brand in the Nigerian market, had at the fair announced the commencement of the offer through which a free service voucher worth N150, 000 would be thrown-in for every vehicle a customer purchased.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Good news for intending buyers, who could not take advantage of the promo at the stand where Coscharis Motors showcased a range of five vehicle variants from the Renault family, is that, as assured by the marketing team, the offer remains valid even after the fair has ended.

The General Manager, Renault Sales, Coscharis Motors, Sola Adigun, had while unwrapping the package at the fair, said: “We want to use the opportunity of our presence at this motor fair to announce to our customers and prospects that we will be offering a free service voucher worth N150,000.00 for every Renault vehicle purchased from Coscharis Motors at this motor fair and afterwards.”

Explaining further, Adigun remarked that the free service voucher is one of the exciting giveaways, which Renault customers stand to gain from buying a Renault vehicle from Coscharis Motors Plc during the fair and on till July 30, 2022.

Also still available for customers to is the incentive of an easy access to purchase any of their preferred Renault vehicles via the finance scheme from a sister company, Coscharis Mobility that provides a payment plan spread over a period of time, after an initial deposit of 30 percent of the principal value.

In his remarks at the event, the General Manager Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “Currently, we are still assembling two variants of the Renault brand locally at our assembly plant in Awoyaya, Lagos, namely Logan and Duster.

“Clearly, we have the capacity to add more variants to our local assembly line and hope that the time will soon come when the infrastructural deficit in the country will improve to give conducive business environment to investors like Coscharis that still believe in our nation Nigeria.

“Then we shall gladly increase the number of locally assembled variants and probably assemble all the variants that we market in the country. More importan for us is that this gives us the opportunity to deliver value to the bigger economy in terms of job employment amongst other economic advantages with the sustenance and expansion of the local assemblies across the country.”

Coscahris also offers trade-in option to customers who currently own a Renault vehicle and wish to exchange them for new models.

Renault was one of the brands which put up an outstanding presence at the recently concluded Lagos Motor Fair. Five variants of the brand were put on display for visitors at the fair, including Logan and Duster, which are both assembled in Nigeria. Others are Koleos, Oroch and Kwid respectively.

The Koleos

The Koleos is designed with a sense of detail and personality enhanced by its sleek appearance and athletic curves.

Behind its chic urban styling, Koleos has the DNA of a true 4X4. The ALL MODE 4×4-i technology allows you to select the transmission mode that your vehicle will need to be equally at home on dirt, mud or sand as it is on tarmac.

Koleos comes with a range of driver assistance technologies including active emergency braking, blind spot detection system, easy trunk access and R-Link 2 media system.

Duster

Customers can choose from 1.6-litre to 2.0 litre engine but whichever engine, it is built with a robust off-roader looks. With the superb ground clearance, the Duster is a practical and durable vehicle for the Nigerian road.

The interior of the All-new Duster reflects its generous, adventure-seeking nature. The spacious cabin is bright and reassuring. The driver and passenger seats provide plenty of support to ensure your comfort wherever you go. The upholstery features a high-quality finish, as does the dashboard, where particular emphasis was placed on ergonomic design.

Simple and intuitive, the multimedia system Media Nav with touching screen allows you to navigate through all the different functionalities: navigation, phone, radio, Aux/USB ports and Bluetooth® connection to listen to your favorite music.

It also comes with hands free card to lock and unlock the doors from a distance as well as assist to start the air-conditioning before getting into the car.

Logan

New Renault Logan has an even more modern and dynamic design. With redesigned front and rear end panels featuring the new Renault brand light signature, New Renault Logan is a beauty to behold.

New Renault Logan has five generous seats to comfortably accommodate all your passengers. Enjoy useful and smart new storage areas, including a phone pouch and a front passenger side net pouch. There’s a new 12 V output in the rear for charging your devices. There’s also a 1/3-2/3 split-fold rear bench seat and a spacious boot to transport everything you need in the way that suits you. Combine utility and pleasure for a journey you’re sure to love. *Depending on the version.

Logan’s ground clearance level (155-164mm) enhances its capacity to cope with extremely poor road surfaces (potholes, cobbles, uneven surfaces. The mechanics, bodywork (opening panels), air conditioning/ventilation system and passenger compartment all specially designed to cope with certain countries’ environments where dust is omnipresent. Logan has an excellent thermal comfort standard (the vehicle is designed to deal with “extremely hot” conditions.

Kwid

Inside Renault Kwid, there’s plenty of headroom, legroom and elbowroom for the driver plus up to 4 passengers. There are ingenious storage spaces everywhere.

The Renault KWID’s class-leading boot space of 290L can be extended up to 1100L, making it the perfect partner for a long road trip.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .