By Moses Akaigwe

One of the high points of the recent 15th Lagos Motor Fair held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was the unveiling of the all-new Ford Explorer by the leading auto dealership in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc

Highly ranked for its powerful engine, and primed for modern-day exploration, the all-new Explorer was formally ushered into the Nigerian market by the director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, as the climax of the opening ceremony of the annual auto show.

Moments after the unveiling, the Coscharis marketing team explained that its participation in the motor fair was in a bid to ensure that customers get the opportunity to experience the new Explorer among other Ford vehicles on display.

Guests were delighted to hear that the mid-size SUV has the reputation of offering the most comfortable ride among its peers.

Speaking at the Coscharis stand, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, enthused, “We are excited to showcase all the variants of our Ford brand at this fair to the delight of everyone that visited our stand; most especially the new Ford Explorer on display with all its unique features that have been one of the most sorted after through the duration of the fair and beyond.”

Babarinde explained to guests at the stand that the auto exhibition was a veritable platform to showcase the all-new Escape that is currently on a special promotional discount – nearly up to N2 million for every purchase, amongst other packages.

The general manager further remarked, “To complete the total package we offer at the fair was to give finance scheme support to discerning prospects as a way to ease ownership of any of our vehicles through any of our finance partners, like Coscharis Mobility and Polaris Bank.

“With as low as between 10 percent and 30 percent initial payment of the principal amount of any vehicle of your choice, you are good to drive home your dream vehicle with the finance partners that will help complete the full payment based on agreed terms and conditions attainable.”

The Deputy General Manager, Ford Sales, Coscharis Motors Plc, Justin Ngini also spoke gleefully about the SUV, saying, “The Explorer is available as Base, XLT and the range-topping Limited Edition, with 10-speed A/T 2.3L EcoBoost to 3.3L Ti-VCT V6 engines. Despite serious competition from several other brands, our target will be to position it as the benchmark, as quite a bit of work had been done on the vehicle to upgrade it.”

Guests at the unveiling ceremony were informed that Coscharis Motors has the exclusive franchise for Ford brands in Nigeria, and operates Ford-dedicated sales showrooms, parts and afters-ales workshops in all the six geopolitical zones.

The Coscharis team also highlighted some major areas the Explorer has received an upgrade to include:

New, sophisticated interior spacing. The all-new Explorer offers a more spacious interior with increased cargo space compared to the previous generation. With seating for up to seven, passengers in all three rows will benefit. The all-New Explorer has best-in-class first- and second- row hip- room and second-row headroom, while 3rd-row passengers enjoy unsurpassed headroom.

Should someone unbuckle their safety belt, a new Belt Monitor System will alert the driver as to which belt is unbuckled through the instrument cluster productivity screen. And thanks to a new dual-wall dashboard between the engine and passenger compartments, as well as acoustic glass for the windshield and first-row windows, everyone will enjoy the quietest all-new Explorer cabin ever.

Stay charged. Up to nine available power points, including twoo new USB-C outlets, are located throughout the all-new Explorer interior to help keep everyone’s devices charged and ready to go.

Driver-assist technology. The Explorer features as standard a series of driver-assist technology including: Auto-on/off headlamps, Hill Start Assist, Apple CarPlayTM/Android Auto/AppLink 3.0, Reverse sensing system, Lane-keeping System, Auto high-beam headlamps, Auto hold, Pedestrian detection, Forward collision warning, Dynamic brake support, Post-collision braking, EcoCoach and Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor.

Go further. You can go further with the Ford Protect which offers a holistic suite of service, maintenance, warranty and roadside-assistance products aimed at keeping the vehicle in perfect working condition in addition to a 3-yr/100 000km Comprehensive Warranty.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.