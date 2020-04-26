Moses Akaigwe

Friends and associates have continued to eulogise the billionaire businessman and Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited, William Anumudu, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, of complications arising from a protracted illness in his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence. He was aged 68.

Reacting to Anumudu’s death Tuesday morning, one of his colleagues and front-runner in auto business, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, described the deceased as “a hard-working man who did his best to excel in his business.”

Maduka, who is the President of the Coscharis Group, said it was shocking receiving the news of the death of his friend to whom he had recently preached about Jesus Christ and the need for every human being to seek salvation.

The Coscharis Group President further remarked: “When the information got to me early this morning, I rushed to his house in Ikoyi, but found out that his wife was not in the country. So, I will be calling her later to console her.”He later confirmed speaking with Mrs. Anumudu on phone.

Also mourning the Globe Motors founder, the Chairman of Kojo Motors, John Ikenna Oguegbu, said upon receiving the news, he had to make several calls to confirm it was true. “William Anumudu had a warm, receptive and amiable disposition. He is a big player in the auto industry, and will be greatly missed.”

One of the early tributes to the auto baron came from Mirko Plath, Managing Director/CEO, Weststar Associates Ltd, authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, which appointed Globe Motors as one of its mega dealers.

Plath said in his statement: “The management and staff of Weststar Associates Limited/ Mercedes-Benz Nigeria, extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of Chief William Anumudu, the Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings (Nig.) Limited. Hearing of his sudden demise is indeed a great shock and loss for the automotive industry. To his wife and children, please accept our heartfelt condolence and I hope that you find solace in the legacy that he has left behind.”

The board and management of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited also eulogised Anumudu whose Globe Motors is one of the brand’s dealers in Nigeria. TNL also sympathised with the Anumudu family on the death of Chief William Anumudu.

“He was a devout Christian, a loving family man and a notable entrepreneur in the Nigerian automobile industry where he made significant strides and accomplishments. May the good Lord accept his soul and grant him eternal rest,” Toyota Nigeria further said in its message.

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association {NAJA} said it received with shock, the news of the death of William Anumudu, who was one of the biggest automobile franchise owners in the business.

In a statement by the Chairman, Mike Ochonma, NAJA said the death of the Globe Motors Chairman was a huge loss to the automotive community where he has made tremendous impact in the past 30 years.

“The success story journey of Globe Motors began in March 1984 when William Anumudu, registered the company with a mission to transform the undeserved Nigerian automobile industry. Over three decades later, Globe Motors has surpassed its initial aspirations and the company continues to set the pace in the evolution of the country’s automobile sector,” NAJA said.

Announcing the death of Anumudu last week, the management and staff of Globe Motors disclosed that he had previously travelled abroad where he successfully treated an undisclosed ailment.

However, it was learnt that the prevailing anti-COVID-19 measures, including the lockdown and the closure of the airports, made it difficult for the Globe Motors Chairman to access the urgent and specialist attention he needed as his condition relapsed recently.

“At last, we succeeded in making arrangements to fly him out of the country Tuesday, but he died early in the morning.”

Oguamalam also confirmed that no funeral arrangement would be made for now until after the nationwide restrictions to check the coronavirus were reversed and the immediate family deliberates on the matter. He added that further statements would be as announced by the family.

Meanwhile, one of the sons of the deceased, Uzoma Anumudu, has announced the creation of an online condolence register. He said: “We welcome you to share your tributes, memories and messages via email to [email protected]