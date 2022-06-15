From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) has advocated increased care for the older persons in the society, frowning at cases where many of them are demonized by some individuals and religious houses as witches.

COSROPIN umbrella body of ageing, Associations; Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in ageing, Pension Unions, Retired Civil Servants and Graceful Ageing Fellowship (GRAF) for healthy ageing and all other groups working with or affiliated with Ageing issues in Nigeria, with the mission to provide a platform for the entrenchment and sustenance of the wellbeing, welfare and dignity of older Persons and to awaken the consciousness of Nigeria towards promoting and ensuring the wellbeing, welfare and dignity of older persons.

COSROPIN registered concerns that the elderly in the society experience huge abuses, their pensions and gratuity not paid on time, no social security protection, while many are neglected, isolated and even killed by family members and the society.

Its President, Senator Eze Ajoku, who spoke at an event to commemorate the World Elders Abuse Awareness Day, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the growing practice of abuse and rights denial of the elderly in the society is unacceptable to them, thus calling for full implementation of the law on discrimination against older persons particularly section one that makes it a crime for any person or institution to discriminate against any person on account of age or disability.

“To do so is to commit an offence punishable with a fine of N2 million if it’s a corporate organisation and N200,000 if it is an individual. The primary aim of COSROPIN and the law is to enhance the quality of life of older persons; protect and strengthen their rights, highlight for public attention some of the challenges confronting the older persons in Nigeria particularly issues bordering on retirement, social welfare, economic survival, ageing and social isolation, addressing the challenges arising from the natural consequences of ageing such as how to meet the health, social and economic needs of post retirement.

“We expect that this law will give birth to policies that COSROPIN believes are the major concerns of all older person. We have also taken a comprehensive look at the various abuse of older persons which we documented in a 13 series TV movie which are now ready for airing.”

He said the United Nation’s theme for this year’s campaign was building strong support for elders, seeking to encourage communities to recognize the problem of elderly abuse, and for government at all levels to create policies that will foster respect for older persons and provide them the tools they need to continue to be effective and productive citizens.

“It’s also an opportunity for stakeholders at all levels to exchange ideas about how best to reduce incidences of violence towards elders, increase reporting of such abuse in various media outlets, and to develop elder friendly policies and programs.

“COSROPIN in the past six years has continued to advocate for the rights and dignity of older persons, their neglect, marginalization, abuse and exclusion from developmental plans and initiatives. Our advocacy activities in 2020 gave birth to the government creation of the National Senior Citizen Center (NSCC) Board which COSROPIN is a BoT member and also the Federal Executive Council (FEC) signing of the National Policy on Aging,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of COSROPIN, Victoria Onu, in her remarks, asked communities to discourage abuse on elderly persons, insisting that the wealth of knowledge and experiences of the aged are very useful to the society and shouldn’t be abused.