Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) has called on the Federal Government to establish a commission for ageing and elderly persons.

The group, at the end of a conference in Abuja, called on the National Assembly to ensure the quick passage of the COSROPIN Bill and other bills on the welfare of older persons into law.

President of COSROPIN, Senator Darlington Eze Ajoku, called on the Federal Government to take a cue from the United States on ways of according respect to the elderly.

He also urged the government to establish social welfare funds for the unemployed and those endangered by natural disasters and are displaced who are not covered by the either Pensions Act 2004, Military Pension Scheme or private pension scheme.

On the speedy passage of the COSROPIN Bill and any other bills on the welfare of older person into law, the group said the bill would give legal backing to policies regarding the welfare and wellbeing of older persons in Nigeria.

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, who spoke on the COSROPIN Bill said Nigerian workers should begin to demand their rights from employers.