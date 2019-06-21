Boobstar, Cossy Orjiakor, is on the move again. As you read this piece, the exhibitionist, singer and actress is currently in Dubai, painting the entire city red!

Earlier in the week, the actress sent tongues wagging when a series of erotic clips of her dancing and jiggling her oversized boobs on a Dubai bridge surfaced on social media. In the visuals, Cossy is seen clad in a micro body-hugging gown that leaves little to the imagination, while two black guys egg her on.

In a chat with TS Weekend from Dubai, the sexy dancer, who shot to fame after dancing in an erotic video for fuji act, Obesere in the early 2000s, says: “I am so excited at this point in my career. Right now, I am on a musical tour of Dubai. I have been performing at various venues and the love is awesome! I also want to use this opportunity to inform my fans all over the world that I am shooting my music video entitled, Money Makes Me Wet at choice locations across Dubai, and it is being directed by none other than Sammy Young.”

Meanwhile, one of Cossy’s many shows tagged: ‘Cossy Live in Dubai: Barbie Private Beach Party’, was held at a secret location and attendance was strictly by invitation.

TS Weekend, however, learnt that, in order to reposition her brand, the Nutty Girls singer has since rebranded and is currently known by the sobriquet, Cossy Barbie.