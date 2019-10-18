Controversial exhibitionist, Cossy Orjiakor, has added another year and she is excited about it.

In a chat with TS Weekend, the boob star crooned: “I feel blessed and give God all the glory. As I begin another year, I have decided to get closer to my God just the way I am. I always spend my day with all the children in my neighborhood because charity begins at home.”

Commenting on the best birthday gift she ever had, Cossy stated: “The best gift is knowing that God loves me just the way I am. And that just believing in Jesus makes me a born again. And as such, I may hopefully make heaven someday.”

Meanwhile, Cossy is planning a super duper birthday celebration. According to her, she’s having an all night party at the venue of her monthly show in Lagos. “I’m having an all-adult party at the venue of ‘Cossy and the Girls Show’, which holds every last Saturday of the month on Admiralty Close, Lekki, Lagos. The party starts by 8pm.”