By Steve Agbota

The cost of making a pot of jollof rice in Nigeria has risen by 7.3 per cent, according to a report from SBM Intelligence.

This was disclosed in the quarterly index report for the first quarter of 2022 by the agency.

The report also expressed the fear that as food prices rise, threats of malnutrition may also be on the rise as Nigerians have been forced to cut down on their protein intake, as prices of eggs had risen by 45 per cent in March 2022, compared to the same period in the previous year.

“The average cost of making a pot of Jollof rice for a family of ﬁve went up from N8007.50 in Q3 2021 to N8595 at the end of Q1 2022, a 7.3 per cent increase. This showed particularly in Abuja. It will cost the most to make a pot of jollof rice in Wuse II at N10,900, while Bayside Mbakpa in Calabar accounts for the lowest cost of making a pot of jollof rice at N6,840,” the report revealed.

The report said consumers also complained about their inability to add protein to their meals. A respondent in the survey by the agency stated: “Beef, chicken, and ﬁsh have become so costly these days. I am not even talking about turkey. I removed that one from my menu a long time ago, and now that everybody wants to add egg, it has gone up too. It is now about N80 or N90, depending on whether you buy the small or big one. A meat seller noticed recently that people are abandoning beef for cheaper parts such as intestines, and other innards in a bid to save cost. Additionally, more customers ask that their meats be sliced into smaller pieces.”

It said traders now call dealers on a daily basis to conﬁrm if there is a price change before they begin the day’s sales because they stand a risk of not being able to replace stocks, as proﬁts are very marginal due to the high cost of goods.

The report also added that insecurity has also plagued the country to disturbing degrees, citing that this has affected food distribution as some food supply routes are considered unsafe.

Other factors that impact food prices apart from fuel scarcity, were blackouts, which increased food storage for protein, and insecurity, which they say also affects the transportation of food from nearby northern states into the Federal Capital, which is also affecting major spicy ingredients used in making a pot of rice, especially onions.

The report also added that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also impacting food prices in Nigeria, citing that the war has led to a global surge in fertiliser prices as shipments from the black sea region have been reduced.