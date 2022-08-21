Falconets Captain, Tosin Demehin has expressed optimism ahead of their FIFA U20 Women World Cup quarterfinal tie with Netherlands.

Falconets won all the three group C matches at the tournament to book the quarterfinal clash with Netherlands. The two-time FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup runners-up will trade tackles with Holland on Sunday at 11:30pm.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the reliable defender pleaded for Africans and Nigerians support and prayers to overcome the Netherlands.

“I want to thank God for the games in the group stage and for making us come out top from the group. We have played and won all the three games from the group and making a good record being the first team ever to win all the group matches since the tournament started.

“The players are not relenting, we know that the knockout stages are different ball game and we are also going into the knockout stage with different mentality and strategy. So Nigerians should be expecting a wonderful performance from us.

“At this point in time, we really need Nigerians, their supports and prayers more than how they supported us in the group stage. We also need the support of Africans because we are not just representing Nigeria but Africa.

“Being the only African in the tournament, there is nothing to panic about. Netherlands match is nothing to be afraid of because we have different strategies and mentality to see them off,” she concluded.