(Jane’s)

Côte d’Ivoire’s air force is preparing to use several of its aircraft for medical evacuation duties as part of the country’s mobilisation against the COVID-19 epidemic.

It was announced during a visit by the Chief of Armed Forces Staff General Lassina Doumbia to Abidjan Air Base on 25 March that an Airbus DS C295W, an Antonov An-26, and a Mil Mi-8P helicopter were to be made available for airlifting COVID-19 patients.

The Mi-8P is one of two such helicopters that have just been delivered to the Ivorian Air Force. Both helicopters were photographed stopping over at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain on 14 March during their ferry flight to Abidjan.

