The sixth edition of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) came to end on Friday with an award ceremony in which news agencies from Cote d’voire and Guinea emerged top winners of the prestigious Grand Prize in journalism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soro Yacouba of the Ivorian news agency, AIP, won the Grand Prize for the best video report.

His television report focused on the challenges of educating mentally retarded children in his country.

Yaccouba’s colleague in AIP, Kouassi Konan, also won the Grand Prize for the best article.

His award-winning article was entitled: ” Violence against Children: Light on a Painful Reality in Cote d’voire. ”

NAN further reports that the Grand Prize in the photo category was given to Guilavvogul Kpeze from the Guinean news agency, AGP.

The caption of the winning photograph illustrated the daily life of a rural woman in the Guinea Savannah and the perfect harmony between man, nature and biodiversity.

The winner in each category received a plaque and a certificate signed by the president of FAAPA, Mr Khalil Idrissi, as well as one thousand dollars.

NAN recalls that members of the jury on the Grand Prize had met in Dakar, Senegal, in November 2021 on the occasion of the eighth Session of the Executive Council to consider entries submitted by African news agencies.(NAN)