Gyang Bere Jos

chairman, Langtang North Local Government Area, Plateau State, Joshua Laven Ubandoma, has appealed to the National Assembly and 36 Houses of Assembly to accelerates the passage of Local Government Autonomy Bill.

He said the gesture will encourage massive and rapid development at grassroots and would discourage urban migration. Dr. Ubandoma, the only surviving PDP local government chairman in Plateau, disclosed this, yesterday, shortly after a thanksgiving service at COCIN Church Kantang.

He lamented that Langtang North, the oldest local government in the country, still lacked basic social amenities as potable water.

Ubandoma said he had invested in boreholes to improve on the hygiene of the people.

He appealed to sons and daughters of Tarok nation to remain law abiding and ensure peace and unity reigns in the council.

Ubandoma, who appreciated God for his victory at the appeal tribunal that restored his victory after the October 10, 2018 poll, said he was robbed of victory when INEC declared the APC candidate winner of the election.