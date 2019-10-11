Mr Adeola Williams, the Coordinating Director, Ido-Osi Local Government Area in Ekiti, has appealed to commercial drivers in the area to exercise more caution while driving to avoid auto crashes.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Osi on Friday, Williams said that the appeal became necessary particularly ahead of the end of year festivities and because of the heavy rains being recorded in the area in recent times.

The council boss charged commercial drivers to embrace the spirit of patience and caution while driving on the roads and to make use of their seatbelts.

“I want to appeal to all the commercial drivers to be careful while driving during this rainy season.

“I am aware that we are in the ember month when most commercial drivers will be travelling thrice a day but I want to persuade them to drive with caution whenever they are embarking on a journey.

“We do not want to experience any auto crash in this last quarter of 2019 because the lives of everybody is very important to us.

“Some of them often drive recklessly while some drive decently, but my message for commercial drivers is that they should be patient and drive with caution,” he said.

Williams also appealed to the chairmen of the drivers union in the local government to always advise their members on the next of using seatbelt and driving decently. (NAN)