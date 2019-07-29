loysius Attah, Onitsha

Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Raymond Onyegu, has called on wealthy persons in the state to develop the culture of serving humanity to fast track development.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, at Owerri-Ezukala community, during the conferment of chieftaincy title on a US-based medical doctor, Godwin Maduka, by the traditional rulers in Orumba South Local Government Area. He said provision of quality social amenities for public use by wealthy persons to their various communities would enhance faster growth and all-round development of the state, noting that government alone cannot do everything.

Onyegu said the idea of asking wealthy persons to partner state government in providing public facilities was to help in job creation for the teeming unemployed persons in the state.

He urged wealthy people to emulate one of its citizens, Dr. Godwin Maduka, who empowered over 2,000 youths in various skills, including widows, to economically sustain their families.

Onyegu disclosed that it was in appreciation and recognition of hard work and achievements of exceptional acts that Maduka from Umuchukwu was honoured.

“Maduka has built police station, SARS office, hospital, civic centre, schools, high court complex and judges’ quarter with state -of –the-art to mention but a few, all in Umuchukwu,” he said.