Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Transition Committee Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Canice Mbah has raised the alarm over alleged incessant invasion of their farmland by the Fulani herdsmen in the state.

According to the chairman who addressed members of the state correspondents chapel in Owerri yesterday alleged that productivity of their farms has been reduced by the action of the cows who feed on their crops.

He also alleged that women in the area have refused going to their farms for fear of being raped by the herdsmen.

“Our women no longer go to their farm because of fear of being raped by the herdsmen, our farmlands are being destroyed on a daily basis,” Mbah said.

Although the council chairman said the policemen from Nworiubi Division have been of a great assistance, however said it is not enough.

“The greatest challenge we are having in this council is these herdsmen, the police are trying but it is not enough, let the federal government come to our aide,” Mbah pleaded.

Mbaitoli local government according to the chairman should be producing enough food items for export as the second largest local government in the country but the action of the herdsmen is not encouraging their farmers.