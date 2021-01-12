(From Kazeem Akande, NAN)

The Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State has shut Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Health Centre, Aboru to curb the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The council’s Chairman, Mr David Famuyiwa, had recently ordered the closure of Meiran Primary Health Care due to one of its staff that tested positive to the virus.

Famuyiwa said, in a statement on Tuesday after inspecting some health facilities within the council, that the main building of BAT health centre was closed down while the fumigated premises would be open for patients.

According to him, COVID-19 test will continue to be carried out in the facility to ascertain patients’ health conditions before attending to them.

The chairman also said that fumigation has also commenced at Primary Health Centres (PHC) Meiran where members of staff had tested positive to the coronavirus.

Famuyiwa said that all the PHCs within the LCDA would also be fumigation to curb the spread of the pandemic within the community.

“Fumigation has begun especially at the centre where the member of staff was tested positive to the virus.

“At the same time, we will ensure that all other centres are also fumigated to prevent the spread of the pandemic within the LCDA,” he said.

According to him, alternative space has been provided for the nursing mothers for the usual immunisation given to children.

“I am glad to inform you that the nurses in good health conditions will immunise babies on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the open ground opposite the Meiran PHC.

“I advise nursing mothers to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols during and after the exercise.”

Famuyiwa also advised the community members to take responsibility for their health and life by avoiding social events that attracted large gatherings.

NAN reports that the LCDA had ordered the immediate contact tracing of the colleagues and associates of the affected staff as well as patients who visited the facility in the last few days.