Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Council of Ulama in Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State has urged Muslims to observe Eid- el- Fitr prayers in their homes.

The council in a statement by its vice chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi AbdulHamid who is also the Imam Imale of Ilorin said the directive becomes necessary because of the need to observe COVID-19 safety protocols during the Eid-el- Fitr prayers.

“The council urged Muslims across the 16 local government areas of the state to make the sacrifice so as to forestall possible spread of COVID-19. The directive of the state government concerning keeping social distance among others at this time of COVID-19 aimed at protecting lives and public safety must be complied with by the worshippers,” AbdulHamid said.