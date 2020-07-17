Alhaji Abdulraham Sani-Maigoro, the Chairman, Keffi Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, has restated his administration’s commitment to upgrade the popular Keffi Cattle Market to international standard.

Sani-Maigoro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Thursday that the upgrade was necessary to boost the council’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and to improve the standard of living of the residents of the area.

“When our cattle market is upgraded to international standard, it will provide more employment opportunities, generate more revenue and improve the standard and socio-economic life of our people and Nigerians at large.

“My administration has prioritised infrastructure development by constructing bridges, boreholes, among other infrastructure.

“This is in order to improve on the standard of living of the residents.

“As we are getting more revenue, we will provide more dividends of democracy to our electorate and the state at large,” he said.

Sani-Maigoro gave traders an assurance of an enabling environment to operate for the overall development of the area.

He solicited for the support and prayers of the people of the area to enable him succeed.

The council boss further commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for giving the council area special consideration, especially for the construction of neighbourhood market and Keffi square.

Sani-Maigoro advised the residents and Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe and for the overall development of the state.

He urged them to use face masks, hand sanitisers and avoid crowded environment in the interest of their health. (NAN)