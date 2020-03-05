The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 74 graduates of the University of Jos as pharmacists.

Administering the oath to the graduands on Thursday in Jos, the Registrar of the council, Mr Nurudeen Mohammed, urged them to be guided by the ethics of the profession.

Represented by Dr Tony Idoko, Director of Training and Documentation of the Council, Mohammed urged the inductees to shun all shoddy practices

He warned that the council would not tolerate any form of misconducts and criminal acts, adding that anyone caught indulging in illicit transaction would not be spared.

“I wish to celebrate with the University of Jos, these 74 graduands, and their parents over this feat.

“These young men and women have just concluded the first face of their training as pharmacists, to the serve God and humanity.

“But let me urge the inductees to give their best to the practice of the pharmacy profession in the country.

“As pharmacists, you are expected to get yourself acquainted with the ethics of the profession, shun all forms of misconducts and illegal activities, as the council will not spare anyone caught indulging in sharp practices

“The pharmacy profession is a noble one which provides opportunity for you serve in all strata of the society, hence you must put in your best and operate within the stipulated norms,” he urged.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, urged the newly inducted pharmacists to be of good conduct and worthy ambassadors of the institution

Represented by Prof. Ishaya Tanko, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics of the institution, Maimako assured that the university would continue to contrubute to the development of education in the country.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the induction is the 45th in the history of the faculty of Pharmaceutical sciences of the university.

“We are most delighted to induct these pharmacists who will positively contribute to the healthcare services of the country.

“As a university, we shall not rest on our oars, we shall continue to provide adequate training of professionals that will better our healthcare sector

“As you move out of here, I urge you to be worthy ambassadors of your profession and this noble institution,” he urged

Presenting the inductees for oath taking, Prof. Ikoni Ogaji, the Dean Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University, said the graduands belong to the 2018/2019 academic session.

According to him, with the induction of the 74 graduands, the university had contributed 1, 200 to the pool pharmacists in Nigeria and diaspora in the last 25 years.

Ogaji thanked the university management for ensuring constant training and retraining of staff and providing enabling environment for teaching and learning in the faculty.

The Dean commended the parent and guardians, for supporting the graduands throughout their programme, describing them as pillars of moral and financial support.

Ogaji advised the inductees to shun unhealthy competition and be contended with what God would bless them with, adding that lack of contentment breeds unhealthy rivalry.

He also charged them to support one another as they sojourn in the profession, urging them to crave for things that would make them succeed in life and make the society better. (NAN)