From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Council of Christian Elders in conjunction with the Benue State Government has organized a reception and thanksgiving service for Reverend Tor Uja, erstwhile Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, (NCPC).

A statement jointly signed by the organizing committee, led by by Bishop Nathan Inyom, Reverend Gideon Shagba, Arch Bishop Benjamin Kurudu, and Professor Gbenda Batur Laha, described Rev Uja as a dutiful leader and emissary of the Church of Christ.

According to them, Rev Uja who also served as a member of the Benue State Executive Council where he represented Christ and the Church, did his work with distinction.

The statement stressed that as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC, he demonstrated godliness, capacity, vision and excellence in service to the nation and proclamation of Christ.

The statement read in part, “Through his efforts, we saw pilgrimage in a new dimension, as it was spiritually enlightening and socially exciting and therefore believe that pilgrimage can be a strong instrument of national development and that the church can drive a fresh agenda for Nigeria,”

“We should celebrate this great, dutiful and selfless servant, who helps us see Christ and not himself, as in celebrating him we will be celebrating ourselves, and announcing the best that we are and shall be.”

The reception will take place in Makurdi is expected have in attendance pastors, Christians, Benue Citizens, friends of Benue and patriotic Nigerians as well as dignitaries including Governor Samuel Ortom as chief host, while and Professor James Ayatse, Tor Tiv, and Dr. John Elaigwu, Och’Idoma, as Royal Fathers of the day.