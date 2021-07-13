From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), has commended the Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University Bokkos, Prof Yohanna Daniel Izam for initiating laudable projects that have changed the face of the Institution for good.

The group under the chairmanship of Professor Kabir Bala, the current Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, disclosed this during a courtesy visit on Prof. Izam in his office in Bokkos.

He said the Council had planned the visit on Professor Izam long before now but for the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic which put the visit on hold until now.

He said the visit was to identify with Professor Izam over his appointment and achievements as the 4th Vice Chancellor of the University.

The Council noted with gratitude Prof Izam achievements and appreciate his mentorship role as a Council member, training and assessments for Doctoral and Professorial appointments, and revival of the journal of the Nigerian Institute of Building.

He further applauded Professor Izam and other builders who are in leadership positions for holding forth for the Council by successfully combining their high level academic and administrative responsibilities both at national and international levels.

Professor Izam, responding, appreciated members of the Council for the show of solidarity and support.

He commended them for their pivotal roles in uplifting the building profession, saying their visit will further spur him to consolidate on the achievements already made by widening the choices of programmes and courses of study at the Plateau State University Bokkos.

He said despite the chequered history of the University which challenged its growth, the University is desirous of moving at great speed from a four Faculty University to meet his vision of expansion to catch up with older Universities to change the narrative of growth and development.

Before leaving the University, Professor Kabir Bala and members of the Board of Registered Builders of Nigeria made up of Builder Dr Peter Kuroshi, the Registrar and Secretary of Council, Builder Dr Dachollom Jambol, the Past President of the Institute of Building, Professor Emmanuel Achuenu and the Head of Administration, Fwangshak Michael Hirse, accompanied the Chairman of the Council of Registered Builders on a tour of on-going building projects in the University where accolades were poured on the Vice Chancellor on the pace and quality of work.

